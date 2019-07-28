Alleged shooter in road rage incident that left 5-year-old girl injured held on $25K cash bond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Charges could be filed as soon as Monday, July 29 against a Milwaukee man, 35, accused in a road rage shooting that left a 5-year-old girl injured on Thursday, July 25.

It happened near 44th and Keefe around 10:45 a.m. An arrest was made around 3 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting was captured by surveillance cameras. The video showed two vehicles that turned onto 44th Street. A green conversion van passed a silver sedan carrying the 5-year-old girl. Police said a preliminary investigation revealed words were exchanged between the drivers of the vehicles, before the shooter exited his vehicle and fired into the other vehicle, striking the 5-year-old girl, who was treated and released from the hospital. The video showed the silver sedan was pulling away when the van's driver fired.

"We have information that we are following up on now that we hope will lead us to the suspect so we can close this case and possibly make an example of this person so this kind of stupidity stops!" said MPD Inspector Terrence Gordon around 2 p.m. on the day of the shooting.

Less than an hour later, the 35-year-old man was in custody.

"For an innocent baby to get shot again -- we are sick and tired of hearing this," said a neighbor.

"I just implore the community to use restraint," said MPD Captain Willie Murphy. "This, again, is a traffic incident, and we have gunfire erupting," said MPD Captain Willie Murphy.

As of Sunday, the alleged shooter in the 44th and Keefe incident was being held on $25,000 bond.

Thursday's shooting happened in the wake of the July 13 road rage shooting that took the life of 3-year-old Brooklyn Harris. It happened on the same day the suspect in that case, Antonio Bratcher, appeared in court for his preliminary hearing -- and pleaded not guilty.

Harris' death was the most recent of a child in southeastern Wisconsin in recent weeks.

On June 22, a 5-year-old boy in Milwaukee died after prosecutors say his father punched him because he ate some of the cheesecake the man had gotten for Father's Day. The father was charged with reckless homicide.

Another 5-year-old boy died in Milwaukee after authorities say he found a gun inside a home and killed himself. A 25-year-old man was charged with neglecting a child resulting in the June 18 death.

Authorities said a boy also 5 fatally shot himself on June 17 with a gun he found at a home in Kenosha, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Milwaukee. He died at a hospital after being left there. Two men, both 24, were charged — one of them with homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon.