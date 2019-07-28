× Collision seen at intersection considered 1 of Milwaukee’s most dangerous

MILWAUKEE — A day after city officials launched an anti-reckless driving pilot program, Milwaukee police are on the scene of a collision at the intersection of 60th and Capitol on Sunday, July 28. There is no word on whether anyone was injured in this instance.

60th and Capitol is one of four intersections being monitored as part of the “Take it EZ Milwaukee” program. The intersection is also where off-duty Milwaukee Police Officer Kou Her lost his life when a drunk driver sped through a red light and slammed into his vehicle.

Officials said the “Take it EZ Milwaukee” program would involve increased patrols near the following intersections — four of Milwaukee’s most dangerous:

60th Street and Capitol Drive

27th Street and Center Street/Fond du Lac Avenue

Cesar Chavez Drive and Greenfield Avenue/Muskego Avenue

35th Street and National Avenue