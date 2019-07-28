× ‘I couldn’t believe it:’ 10-year-old charged with aggravated assault after schoolyard game gone wrong

CANTON, Mich. — Cameishi Lindley was shocked when she got a call from Wayne County Juvenile Court on Wednesday, July 24. It was about her 10-year-old son, Bryce.

The soon-to-be fifth-grader was charged with aggravated assault following a schoolyard game gone wrong.

“These kids are basically playing a game we all have played,” Lindley said.

She said it’s like dodge ball, only the students throw the balls in the air. The incident happened April 29 at Ruth Eriksson Elementary School in Canton, when the game ended with an injury.

According to a police report, another student was struck in the face with a ball. That student’s mother said her son has a medical condition that makes head injuries especially dangerous.

The police report filed after the incident stated Lindley intentionally threw the ball at the boy’s face.

“He sustained facial issue damage to his face. He had a black eye, and a bruised nose,” the victim’s parent said.

Medical records showed the then-fourth-grader also suffered a concussion.

“I couldn’t believe it,” said Cameishi Lindley, regarding the charge.

Her son was also suspended from school for one day. Lindley said she feels it should have ended there.

“This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends,” Lindley said.

“I tried not to let it get to this point,” the victim’s mother said.

The victim’s mother said her son had been targeted before, and she reported it to the school in mid-April, prior to the April 29 incident.

“My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this. The child apologized to my son and my son said, ‘Mom, it’s OK. We’re still going to be friends’.”

She said April 29 was the final straw, and that she was worried for her kid’s safety.

“I am unaware of any of those situations,” Lindley said. “I’m sorry that her child got hurt. I’d be sorry for any child that got hurt.”

Lindley said she only wishes problems like this could be solved in the classroom, not the courtroom.

Lindley said neither she nor her son knew of the other student’s medical condition, and feels he shouldn’t have been playing a game like that in the first place.

This case was scheduled to go before a judge in Juvenile Court Aug. 1 for a pre-trial conference.

Lindley created a fundraiser to help pay for her son’s legal fees, which she said are around $4,000.