Italy: American teen held in officer’s death ‘illegally blindfolded’

Posted 8:39 am, July 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:42AM, July 28, 2019

A Carabiniere and a man look on as members of the street cleaning citizen initiative "Retake Roma" work by a makeshift memorial in Rome on July 28, 2019, at the site where Carabiniere Mario Cerciello Rega died after being stabbed eight times as he and a colleague tried to arrest two men following a complaint for theft. - Two US teenagers appeared in court in Rome on July 27 after they were arrested over the murder of an Italian police officer whose death has sparked a national outcry. (Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP)

ROME — An Italian police commander says an American teenager who is under investigation for a police officer’s slaying in Rome was “illegally blindfolded” briefly before his interrogation.

Carabinieri Provincial Cmdr. Francesco Gargaro told The Associated Press in a phone interview Sunday that 18-year-old Gabriel Christian Natale-Hjorth was blindfolded “for a very few minutes, four or five” on Friday before he was questioned about the fatal stabbing of officer Mario Cerciello Rega.

Italian newspapers published a photo of Natale-Hjorth blindfolded with what appears to be a scarf and with his arms handcuffed behind his back in a room at a police station.

He and another American, 19-year-old Finnegan Lee Elder, remain jailed as suspects in the officer’s killing.

Cerciello Rega was stabbed eight times on a street close to the teens’ upscale hotel in Rome.

