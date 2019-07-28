Lion King reigns above box office for 2nd week

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 17: IMAX private screening for the movie "The Lion King" at AMC Loews Lincoln Square theatre on July 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for IMAX)

LOS ANGELES — The Lion King’s strong circle of life reached into a second weekend.

According to studio estimates Sunday, July 28, Disney’s photorealistic remake brought in $75 million, to again finish at the top of the North American box office. Its domestic total of $350 million makes it the year’s fourth highest-grossing film just 10 days after release.

“Once Upon A Time in Hollywood” was a distant second, with $40 million in its opening weekend for Sony, but it was the biggest opening ever for a film from director Quentin Tarantino.

The film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie bested the 2009 opening of Tarantino’s “Inglourious Basterds” by $2 million.

Sony’s “Spider-Man: Far From Home” was third, with $12.2 million in its fourth weekend, and has earned a cumulative $344 million.

