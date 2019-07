× Racine police: 3 people shot, wounded in incident on Marquette St. early Sunday

RACINE — Three people were shot and wounded in an incident in Racine early Sunday morning.

Police say they were dispatched to the scene near Marquette Street and Albert Street around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Officials confirm for FOX6 News that three victims were transported to the hospital. They would not confirm genders or ages.

This is a developing story.