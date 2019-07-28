× Study: These are the states Gen X-ers are moving to

MILWAUKEE — Older generations have long been moving to southern states as they enter retirement years. Now, a new study indicates Gen X-ers may be doing much the same.

SmartAsset.com, an analytical tools site for helping with wealth decisions, says Gen X-ers are headed south — and certain key states are leading the way.

SmartAsset looked at inflow and outflow of people ages 35 to 54 with adjusted gross incomes of at least $100,000.

Six of the top states were in the south — with Florida leading the way. Texas, North Carolina, Washington and South Carolina rounded out the top five. Rounding out the top ten were Colorado, Oregon, Tennessee, Georgia and Arizona.

New York, Illinois and California had the largest outbound migration.