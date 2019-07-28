‘Such a horrific thing:’ Parents reflect on Robbie Wilde’s legacy 10 years after Shirl’s Custard shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- Friday, July 26 marked 10 years since a young Kenosha man was shot and killed during an armed robbery. Robbie Wilde's death at Shirl's Custard on July 26, 2009 rocked the community, and changed his family forever. A decade later, Wilde's family reflected on his life and their continued drive to keep his memory alive.

"Nobody would have imagined such a horrific thing happening where you would take your family," said Tammy Wilde.

Wilde's shift at the restaurant was wrapping up when armed robbers stormed in -- shooting and killing Wilde, and wounding the shop's manager.

"They were here working, closing up for the night," said Tammy Wilde."We believe it was inside the building. He made it out to the drive-thru before he collapsed, because he was that strong-willed."

Ten years later, Wilde's parents, Mark and Tammy Wilde, returned to the place where their son lost his life.

"Everybody was hurt," said Mark Wilde. "People...they all loved Robbie. He had a lot of friends."

Over the years, the family hosted large blood drives in his memory. Ahead of the 10-year anniversary, it was too difficult.

"Truthfully, it was a lot tougher than I thought it was going to be," said Tammy Wilde.

However, their work isn't over.

"It is important for people to get out there, donate, contribute, and give back," said Tammy Wilde.

They remain focused on giving back in honor of what was stolen from them.

"I want him to be remembered as the kid with a smile on his face, who loved his family with everything he had," said Tammy Wilde.

Four people were convicted in connection with Wilde's death. While there was no official Robbie Wilde Blood Drive at the custard shop in 2019, people still donated in his honor, with the goal of helping those in need.