Sun Prairie police seek man who kicked, stomped on man's head after argument at gas station

SUN PRAIRIE — Sun Prairie police on Sunday, July 28 asked for the public’s help identifying and locating a man accused of beating another man outside a gas station.

The incident happened on July 21 at the BP Express gas station on West Main Street near Hart Road around 4 p.m.

Police said the man being sought became involved in a verbal argument with the victim in front of the gas station — and the argument became physical.

The wanted man struck the victim in the head, causing the victim to lose consciousness and fall to the ground. While the victim was on the ground, police said the man kicked and stomped on the victim’s head multiple times.

The man fled the scene on a hoverboard.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact Sun Prairie police.