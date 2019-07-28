‘The Justice Project:’ Kim Kardashian West is making a documentary about prison reform

Posted 6:11 pm, July 28, 2019, by

Kim Kardashian speaks as US President Donald Trump holds an event on second chance hiring and criminal justice reform in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, June 13, 2019. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo credit should read MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES — Since she helped free Alice Marie Johnson, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has gotten the bug for political activism — specifically prison reform.

The reality star turned criminal justice reform advocate is now working on a documentary about the subject, which will be released via Oxygen.

Kardashian West stopped by a Washington, D.C., prison last week to film part of “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project.” The media mogul said she met with inmates who are taking a course with Georgetown professor Marc Howard and will feature their stories in the documentary.

A release date for the film has not yet been announced, though Oxygen officials said it will be 2 hours long.

“I hope you will learn about the justice system the way I have,” Kardashian West wrote on Twitter Saturday, July 27.

Kardashian West has been working with lawyers and activists in a national bipartisan advocacy group for criminal justice reform. Since 2018, she has helped commute the sentences of more than a dozen inmates whom she believes were unfairly sentenced.

One of them was Johnson, a first-time, nonviolent drug offender who’d been serving a life sentence since 1996 when President Donald Trump freed her in 2018.

In June, Kardashian West visited the White House to support a new initiative to help former inmates get jobs after they are released from prison.

In April, the 38-year-old announced she is studying to become a lawyer so she can be better informed while advocating for reforms to the U.S. justice system.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.