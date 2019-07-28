‘We Run – They Fly’ run helps raise money for America’s heroes, Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

MILWAUKEE -- It's an annual event that gets your blood pumping for a great cause! The "We Run - They Fly" is a 5K/10K that benefits the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight. Everything kicked off early Sunday, July 28 from South Shore Yacht Club. FOX6's Christina Van Zelst shows you more.

About Stars and Stripes Honor Flight

Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc. was started in 2008 by Joe Dean after Dean had seen a brief national news segment on the National Honor Flight Network. He was inspired to bring this program to Southeastern Wisconsin. Within days, wheels were in motion.

The Stars and Stripes Honor Flight, Inc. story was told one person, one small group at a time, and grew from tiny fundraisers to partnerships with many local businesses, organizations, and individuals, who have all stepped forward to ensure that our WWII, Korean and Vietnam War veterans feel appreciated.