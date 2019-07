× 1 taken to the hospital by helicopter after crash on US 45 NB at 6 Mile Road in Racine County

RACINE COUNTY — A crash blocked all lanes of U.S. 45 northbound at 6 Mile Road in Racine County Monday night, July 29.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m.

Police said two vehicles were involved, and one person was taken to the hospital by helicopter.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The scene was cleared by about 9:45 p.m.