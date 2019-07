Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Rich goes behind the scenes at an Esports team with people that make a living playing video games! Check it out above!

Video games have become a multi-billion dollar industry and these days, people aren't just playing them, they're making an entire living off them. Recently we visited the new offices of Playa Vista based Gen.G Esports.

The company signs top players who then compete in Esports competitions for cash. The players get a salary and a place to live and train!