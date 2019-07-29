California shooting suspect: An unknown motive and possible accomplice

GILROY, Calif. — The man who police say shot and killed three people, including a 6-year-old boy, at the Gilroy Garlic Festival Sunday evening, has been identified, law enforcement officials said Monday.

Another 11 people were injured when the gunman opened fire on the crowds attending the festival around 5:40 p.m. local time, according to Gilroy Police Chief Scot Smithee. The gunman was killed by police on the scene, authorities said.

What is known about the shooter

Investigators do know the identity of the shooter, though they have not yet made the information public, a law enforcement source said Monday morning.

The suspect had an assault-style rifle and appeared to shoot at random, Smithee said. Officers on the scene shot and killed the suspect within one minute of the shooting, according to police.

Witnesses reported seeing a second individual who has not yet been identified or found. A manhunt is underway for this possible second suspect, though the extent to which this second person may have been involved or participated in the shooting is unknown, said Smithee.

Police believe the suspects cut through a fence near the creek with a tool to enter onto the event grounds in Gilroy, which is about 30 miles south of San Jose. There were no posted security cameras at the festival, according to Smithee.

What we don’t know

Police have not yet provided a description of the shooter or what he was wearing, though eyewitnesses referred to the shooter as “he.”

A possible motive for the shooting is unknown.

Law enforcement have already recovered a firearm and rifle ammunition from the shooting, a law enforcement official told CNN, but they have not provided the exact make of the firearm used.

The FBI Evidence Response Team from San Francisco has arrived and is currently processing the scene at the festival, according to the official source. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has also arrived in response to the incident in Gilroy, though no further information is available.