Car fire halts traffic on I-41 near Highway 000 in Fond du Lac, no one injured

FOND DU LAC — Fond du Lac fire officials on Monday morning, July 29 responded to the scene of vehicle fire on southbound I-41 near Highway 000. It happened around 6:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews found a car fully involved in fire with one occupant. The occupant had safely exited the car.

Happening now: s/b I-41 south of OOO automobile fire on shoulder. One lane open. Use extreme caution. pic.twitter.com/aCEE49NGXi — Fond du Lac Fire (@fdlfire) July 29, 2019

The vehicle was pulled off on the far right shoulder. One lane of traffic was halted so fire rescue crews could safely extinguish the fire.

Fond du Lac County sheriffs’ deputies were on scene and assisted with traffic and scene management.

“Working incidents on the interstate can be very dangerous. Thanks to our partnership with law enforcement everyone remained safe,” said said Fire Chief Peter O’Leary.

The vehicle was towed away and normal traffic resumed.