Chance The Rapper to perform at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 30

Posted 11:27 am, July 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:28AM, July 29, 2019

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Chance The Rapper performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE –Chance The Rapper will perform at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 30, as part of his The Big Day tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at ChanceRaps.com or FiservForum.com.

“Oct. 30 will be ‘The Big Day’ here as we welcome Chance The Rapper to our ‘Town on the Hill,’” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning today at noon local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including GA First On Floor access, reserved seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LaneOne for details.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.