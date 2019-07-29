× Chance The Rapper to perform at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 30

MILWAUKEE –Chance The Rapper will perform at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 30, as part of his The Big Day tour.

Tickets for the show will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at ChanceRaps.com or FiservForum.com.

“Oct. 30 will be ‘The Big Day’ here as we welcome Chance The Rapper to our ‘Town on the Hill,’” said Fiserv Forum General Manager Raj Saha.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. As such, Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning today at noon local time until Thursday at 10 p.m. local time through Citi EntertainmentSM. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available, including GA First On Floor access, reserved seats, transportation, preferred entrance and more. Check LaneOne for details.