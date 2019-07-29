Deff-initely Milwaukee: Beth Weirick

Posted 5:30 am, July 29, 2019, by and

MILWAUKEE — In this episode of Deff-initely Milwaukee, Carl Deffenbaugh sits down with Beth Weirick the CEO of Milwaukee Downtown. Milwaukee Downtown is the the organization behind Downtown Dining Week, the Holiday Lights Festival and so much more. Weirick is passionate about all Milwaukee has to offer.

Deffenbaugh and Weirick discuss the dramatic changes she’s seen in more than two decades on the job, what’s turned downtown into such an enticing place to work and live, her favorite spots for a drink or a meal and even a conversation about loss and staying positive in the wake of personal tragedy.

Subscribe to “Deff-initely Milwaukee”via RSS | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play Stitcher 

Follow Carl on social media: Facebook | TwitterInstagram

About the podcast: Deff-initely Milwaukee

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.