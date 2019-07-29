× ‘Emergency blood shortage:’ Donate blood to Red Cross, get a $5 Amazon gift card

MILWAUKEE –To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who come to give blood or platelets with the American Red Cross July 29 through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.

Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types available and less than a two-day supply of type O blood.

Individuals can schedule an appointment to give now by activating Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming blood donation opportunities July 29-Aug. 15

Dodge

Beaver Dam

8/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., American Legion Post 146, 300 Beichl Ave

Fox Lake

8/15/2019: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Fox Lake Correctional, W10237 Lake Emily Rd

Randolph

8/5/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Village of Randolph, Village of Randolph, 248 West Stroud St

Watertown

8/26/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Marquardt Village Towne Centre, 1045 Hill St

Waupun

8/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Edgewood Church, 201 Edgewood Dr

_______________

Fond du Lac

Mount Calvary

8/20/2019: 11:45 a.m. – 6 p.m., Maximillians, 155 Fond du Lac Street

Ripon

8/20/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church ELCA, 430 Griswold St

_______________

Jefferson

Fort Atkinson

8/6/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Dwight Foster Public Library, 209 Merchants Ave

Ixonia

8/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Ixonia Town Hall, W1195 Marietta Ave

Johnson Creek

8/15/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Johns Lutheran Church, 129 N Watertown St

Lake Mills

8/6/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., City Hall, 200 Water St

Waterloo

8/16/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holy Family Parish, 387 S Monroe

Watertown

8/7/2019: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1611 E Main St

8/19/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

8/20/2019: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., St. Mark’s Evangelical Lutheran School, 706 Jones Street

_______________

Kenosha

Kenosha

8/15/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Rd

_______________

Milwaukee

Cudahy

8/15/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Prime Financial Credit Union, 5656 S Packard Ave

Franklin

8/28/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Franklin City Hall, 9229 W Loomis Rd

Greendale

8/12/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Luther High School, 5201 South 76th Street

Milwaukee

7/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lutheran Chapel of the Cross, 3353 S. Whitnall

8/1/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee, 2801 S. 5th Ct.

8/6/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Hillside Resource Center, 1452 N 7th St

8/8/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Manpower, 100 Manpower Pl.

8/30/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, 2419 E Kenwood Blvd

Oak Creek

7/31/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oak Creek Community Center, 8580 S. Howell Ave

Shorewood

8/9/2019: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Shorewood Village Center, 3930 N. Murray Ave.

West Allis

7/31/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., West Allis City Hall, 7525 W. Greenfield Ave.

_______________

Ozaukee

Port Washington

8/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St Matthew Lutheran Church, 1525 N Grant St

_______________

Racine

Mt Pleasant

8/28/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Mt Pleasant Family YMCA Sealed Air Branch, 8501 Campus Dr

_______________

Sheboygan

Cedar Grove

8/13/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Faith Reformed Church, 243 S Fourth St

Sheboygan

8/1/2019: 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Mead Public Library, 710 N. 8th St.

8/2/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/9/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/16/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

8/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sheboygan Trades and Labor Hall, 1104 Wisconsin Ave

_______________

Walworth

Delavan

8/19/2019: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W Geneva

Elkhorn

8/14/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Alternative High School, 400 County Rd H

8/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Sperino’s Monte Carlo Room, 720 N. Wisconsin St.

Lake Geneva

8/9/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., The Cove of Lake Geneva, 111 Center Street

8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Geneva United Methodist Church, 912 Geneva St.

_______________

Washington

Germantown

8/23/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Germantown Community Library, N112W16957 Mequon Rd

Hartford

8/1/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Hartford Recreation Center, 125 N Rural St

8/26/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Dave’s Lanes, 218 N Main St

Kewaskum

8/30/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Parish, 331 Main St

West Bend

8/7/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., West Bend City Hall, 1115 S Main Street

_______________

Waukesha

Brookfield

7/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

7/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., St John Vianney Catholic Church, 1755 N Calhoun Rd

7/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Brookfield Central High School, 16900 Gebhardt Rd

8/5/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 20111 W Bluemound Rd. Suite H102

8/5/2019: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Corners of Brookfield, 20111 W Bluemound Rd. Suite H102

8/16/2019: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Sendik’s Towne Centre, 18915 W Capitol Dr, Suite 100

Butler

8/5/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Butler Public Library, 12808 W Hampton Ave

Genesee Depot

8/23/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Crossing Community Church, S42 W31230 Hwy 83

Hartland

7/29/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

8/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Lake Country Lutheran High School, 401 Campus Dr

8/23/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2 p.m., Hartland Public Library, 110 E Park Ave

8/26/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Oakwood Church, 3041 Oakwood Rd

8/29/2019: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Batteries Plus Bulbs, 1325 Walnut Ridge Dr

Mukwonago

8/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Mukwonago Village Hall, 440 River Crest Ct

Muskego

8/26/2019: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Muskego Public Library, S73W16663 Janesville Rd

Nashotah

8/13/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Old School, W329N4476 Lakeland Dr

New Berlin

8/5/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

8/22/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., New Berlin Public Library, 15105 Library Ln

North Prairie

8/12/2019: 2 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Highview Evangelical Presbyterian Church, S50 W33042 Town Rd GE

Oconomowoc

7/30/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., YMCA at Pabst Farms, 1750 Valley Rd

8/21/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., First Congregational United Church of Christ, 815 Concord Rd

8/29/2019: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Oconomowoc Public Library, 200 W South St

Pewaukee

8/1/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/8/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/9/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/15/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/16/2019: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/22/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/23/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/29/2019: 12:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

8/30/2019: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Waukesha Blood Donation Center, 2220 Silvernail Rd

Summit

8/9/2019: 9:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Summit Village Hall, 37100 Delafield Road

Sussex

7/31/2019: 9 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Rotating Equipment Repair, W248 N5550 Executive Dr

8/6/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Pauline Haass Public Library, N64 W23820 Main St

Waukesha

8/8/2019: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Waukesha Public Library, 321 Wisconsin Avenue

8/12/2019: 8:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Chortek LLP, N19W24133 Riverwood Drive Suite 305