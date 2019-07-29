Former Waukesha County juvenile social worker indicted for possession, distribution of child porn

WAUKESHA COUNTY — A man who served as a juvenile social worker for Waukesha County was indicted for possession and distribution of child pornography.

United States Attorney Matthew Krueger of the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced on July 23, a federal grand jury returned a two-count indictment against Bernard Trokan, 53.

Trokan faces charges alleging he possessed and distributed child pornography.

If convicted of all of the charges, Trokan will serve a mandatory five years in federal prison and up to 20 years in prison.

Trokan was arrested May 30 after an undercover FBI agent in Utah led local authorities to him.

According to federal court documents, in February 2019, the undercover agent was logged into an app that allows users to stream live video of themselves to an anonymous audience, who can post comments.

The documents stated an individual with the screen name “Savage Gear” was found to have a sexual interest in children and incest. An investigation revealed this person was a member of numerous child pornography groups where images and videos were distributed. The individual also posted numerous images of child pornography.

The evidence was shared with investigators in Wisconsin in mid-May. It was learned the IP address used by “Savage Gear” was linked to Trokan in Merton. Investigators learned he was employed as a juvenile case worker with DHHS in Waukesha County.

The federal court documents said eight images were captured by the special agent in Utah.

A search warrant was executed at Trokan’s home in Merton on May 30. The documents indicated child pornography was found on his iPhone.

Officials with the DHHS in Waukesha County said Trokan was on unpaid leave beginning May 30. He was hired as a full-time social worker in August 2002.

43.146674 -88.306761