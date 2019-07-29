Get your up and out of your face: The styles that will help keep you cool on a hot day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- When it's hot out -- the last thing you want is your hair sticking to your face. Scott Yance joins Real Milwaukee with some creative ways to pull your hair back other than a basic ponytail.

Mouse ear top knots are all the rage this summer. Perfect way to keep your off your neck and out of your face. It really takes very little skill or effort to achieve and can be done on the go.

Using a comb or finger, part your hair down the middle into two half`s

Create a ponytail on each side at the top of the crown. These can be tight or loose pony`s, depending on the desired look. Use a thicker softer band to hold onto place as it is better for your hair.

Simply wrap the hair around the base of the pony. Again, this can be done tightly for a cleaner, stronger look or loose for a more casual look.

Anchor with a band and/or hair pins.

Double knots. This a half up look. Great for a casual day at a festival or summer wedding. There are many versions of this look. It takes some skill, but much simpler than braiding.

Put a center part in the hair back to the crown.

Pick up two small sections of hair and tie into a knot.

Pick up another section right behind the knot and and tie into the previously tied knot. Repeat this until you reach the crown.

Tie off with band. Wrap a piece of you hair around the band to disguise

Twist are great for longer hair that has a wave or texture. It does require a bit more skilled hand. These twists can start in the front going back or across the front hairline. Both are beautiful, soft romantic ways to keep your hair out of your face while at a summer market or date night.