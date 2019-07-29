Harbor View Plaza opens to public with ribbon cutting on Milwaukee’s inner harbor

MILWAUKEE — Harbor View Plaza, a new public space in the Harbor District that provides a waterfront recreational outlet for families and children in an urban setting, opened to the public for the first time with a ribbon cutting on Monday, July 29.

A news release says the plaza is located on the inner harbor at the eastern end of Greenfield Avenue and features a lookout tower, a handicapped-accessible kayak/canoe launch, and seating areas to watch the ships at Port Milwaukee, with a unique view of the Milwaukee skyline. A water circulation and filtration system in the plaza captures stormwater, and also provides a unique children’s play area with shallow water and pumps.

Harbor View Plaza responds was planned with extensive neighborhood input and a public design competition in 2016.

Rockwell Automation and the Brico Fund were early supporters of redevelopment in the Harbor District.

More information about the plaza and Harbor District can be found at harbordistrict.org.