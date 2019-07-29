‘Hot Water Challenge:’ Mother charged after 11-year-old burned with boiling water

MANCHESTER, Ky. — Kentucky authorities said they’re filing charges against the mother of a child accused of pouring boiling water on an 11-year-old boy as a prank.

WYMT-TV reported Billy Oliver said a friend poured scalding water over him Tuesday, July 23 while he was sleeping, as part of the viral “Hot Water Challenge.” Photos showed Oliver at a hospital’s burn unit with second- and third-degree burns.

The friend’s mother, 42-year-old Angela Guth of Manchester, Kentucky, is accused of not seeking medical help for Oliver. She was arrested.

Clay County Attorney Joe White said Guth was facing criminal abuse and endangerment charges. Clay County Sherriff’s spokesman Clifton Jones confirmed to the Lexington Herald-Leader the office was filing charges.

The “Hot Water Challenge” involves people drinking or pouring boiling water on themselves or someone else.