Like cheesecake? Put a new twist on your average Popsicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Tuesday, July 30 is National Cheesecake Day! Andy Fosticz from the Cheese Cake Factory joins FOX6 WakeUp with a new twist on your average Popsicle.

Pineapple Cheesecake Popsicles

Ingredients

Original cheesecake 2 Slices

Dole Crushed Pineapple in heavy syrup 20 oz. can

Diced Maraschino Cherries 1 Tbl.

Fresh Lime ½ each.

Procedure

Place 2 Slices Original cheesecake in a mixing bowl. Using a rubber spatula, evenly incorporate all of the cheesecake ingredients and crust together to create a filling with the consistency of a thick pudding.

Chef’s Tip: You could also make this recipe in a blender yielding a smoother texture to your popsicles. If you do so, add all ingredients into blender and then pulse the blender for about 1 minute being careful not to blend for too long so the mixture doesn’t get frothy.

Add Crushed Pineapple with Syrup. Use spatula to evenly incorporate the Pineapple into the cheesecake mixture.Add Diced Maraschino Cherries.

Add Diced Maraschino Cherries.

Squeeze juice from ½ Lime into the mixture. Use spatula to evenly incorporate the Maraschino Cherries and Lime Juice into the cheesecake mixture.

Transfer the mixture into a pitcher with a narrow spout.

Pour the mixture into the Popsicle Mold being careful not to fill beyond the fill line.

Snap the Popsicle sticks into place, and place filled Popsicle Mold Holder into the freezer

Freeze overnight.

Remove Popsicles from mold holder. Pour hot water over individual molds for approx. 30 seconds to release Popsicles.