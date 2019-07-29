Man accused of firing shot that injured sleeping 12-year-old boy pleads guilty

MILWAUKEE — A man accused of firing a shot that injured a 12-year-old boy who was sleeping in his bedroom in December 2018 reached a plea deal with prosecutors Monday, July 29.

Michael Montey, 19, pleaded guilty to one count of injury by negligent use of a weapon/explosive (an amended charge) and one count of possession with intent to deliver THC, less than 200 to 1,000 grams, as party to a crime — filed in a separate case in December 2017.

The shooting happened near 24th and National on Dec. 4, 2018. Prosecutors said Montey was visiting a friend, and was with that person in an upstairs bedroom around 1 a.m. when 12-year-old Isaiah Acosta was shot in the foot. He was rushed to the hospital.

“I was half asleep and all I felt was the pain,” Acosta said. “I mainly started to question, where did the bullet come from?”

Prosecutors said it came from upstairs. The criminal complaint said Montey was seen standing in the bedroom with a black gun in his hand pointed at the floor. That floor was the ceiling of the bedroom where Acosta was sleeping.

The criminal complaint said according to Montey’s friend, Montey looked scared, nervous, and upset. He allegedly removed a black backpack from his back, and placed a dark-colored semi-automatic handgun into it.

Many said it could have been much worse than a bullet to the child’s foot.

“If it was angled anywhere else, it would have hit my leg, or somewhere else,” said Acosta.

Montey will be sentenced Oct. 4.