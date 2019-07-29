Man convicted of sexually assaulting 3-year-old boy scheduled for release in Waukesha

WAUKESHA — Waukesha police on Monday, July 29 issued an alert regarding a registered sex offender scheduled to be released on Tuesday, July 30.

Police said Jamian Villers will be living in a home on E. Main Street near Adams Street upon his release.

Villers was convicted of second degree sexual assault of a child in 2010 for repeatedly assaulting a 3-year-old boy, police said.

He was released from custody in November 2017, but police said he violated the terms of his release, and was re-arrested.

He must register with the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry for life, and he may have no unsupervised contact with minors — and no contact with his victim(s). He cannot visit taverns, bars, or liquor stores, and cannot purchase or possess alcohol or illegal drugs.

He must comply with sex offender rules, and will be on GPS monitoring.

Police described him as white, standing 5’9″ tall, and weighing 168 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. He has a pierced left eyebrow and left ear, and the letter I tattooed on his neck.