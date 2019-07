MILWAUKEE — Authorities say as many as 14 people died of apparent drug overdoses since Friday, July 26 in Milwaukee County.

MCMEO currently responding to the 14th probable OD death since Friday morning. #doseofrealityWI — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) July 29, 2019

The medical examiner’s office says three of the 12 died in less than one hour Sunday. And in less than five hours Saturday, five people died of suspected overdoses.

The majority of the deaths are in Milwaukee. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday.