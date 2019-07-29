× Prosecutors: Newborn died after pregnant woman drank liter of whiskey, gave birth in bedroom

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minnesota woman has been charged in the 2018 death of her newborn baby.

Rianna Cameron, 29, was charged Wednesday, July 24 with two counts of second-degree manslaughter.

According to the criminal complaint, officers with the Rogers Police Department were called to a townhome in Rogers, Minnesota at about 8:39 p.m. on Dec. 30, for a report of a non-responsive infant. The child’s father called police after he found Cameron disoriented in an upstairs bedroom, along with the newborn girl, who was lying at the foot of the bed with her umbilical cord still attached to her mother.

When officers entered the home, they found two children, a 2-year-old and a 3-year-old, in the first-floor family room — unattended. After hearing a male voice coming from upstairs, officers entered the master bedroom on the second floor, where they found Cameron and the newborn, who was purple and did not appear to be breathing, the complaint said.

Officers began life-saving measures on the child until paramedics arrived to transport her to a hospital. The baby was pronounced dead at 9:39 p.m. An autopsy later revealed that the baby died due to “complications of acute ethanol intoxication and unsupported delivery,” the complaint said.

According to the complaint, Cameron told police that she had been on a “bender” and had been drinking since 5 p.m. that night. She told investigators that she had consumed about a liter of whiskey. Cameron was 34 weeks pregnant.

The 29-year-old has “a lengthy chemical dependency and child protection history,” the complaint said. Cameron has been civilly committed for alcohol addiction three times since 2012.

If convicted, Cameron could serve up to 10 years behind bars.