Prosecutors say man was speeding before crashing into senior housing complex, killing 94-year-old

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A man, 33, stands accused in connection with a crash into a senior housing complex that killed a woman, 94.

According to prosecutors, Edward Harris was driving up to 80 miles per hour on Oakridge Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda when he crossed onto Delaware Avenue, drove through a parking lot, hit a parked car, and crashed the vehicle into the Ken-Ton Presbyterian Village apartments.

Harris’ vehicle collapsed two walls, one of which landed on top of Lida Alminate, who was in her apartment at the time of the crash. According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Harris was under the influence of marijuana.

Alminate was taken to the hospital, and tied a few days later. The crash caused $150,000 in damage to the building.

Harris is a former Marine who was honorably discharged in 2011. He suffers from PTSD, depression, and narcolepsy as a result of his service and takes multiple medications, including medical marijuana.

Harris was charged with one count of murder and one count of vehicular manslaughter. Bail was set at $50,000. Harris faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.