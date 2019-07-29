× Prosecutors: Stepmother poured rubbing alcohol on 5-year-old’s face, set her on fire

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Texas woman accused of intentionally setting fire to her stepdaughter’s face was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury.

Dalia Jimenez, 20, is charged with knowingly causing serious bodily injury to a child, after police said she poured rubbing alcohol on the 5-year-old’s face and set her on fire.

On May 13, officers responded to a call about a child who had been burned. According to police, Jimenez told officers that the child was burned in an accident while lighting a candle.

During the investigation, police found inconsistencies in her version of the story. She ultimately confessed to pouring the rubbing alcohol on the child’s face and using a lighter to set the alcohol on fire.

Police said the child suffered burns on both sides of her cheeks, below her jawline, and on her shoulder.

According to police, the 5-year-old’s burns were left untreated for two days.

The child and a younger sibling were removed from the home. Police said the girl’s father wasn’t home at the time of the incident.

Jimenez was later released on a $20,000 bond.