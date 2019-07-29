Prosecutors: Stepmother poured rubbing alcohol on 5-year-old’s face, set her on fire

Posted 6:00 pm, July 29, 2019, by
Dalia Jimenez

Dalia Jimenez

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — A Texas woman accused of intentionally setting fire to her stepdaughter’s face was indicted by a Dallas County grand jury.

Dalia Jimenez, 20, is charged with knowingly causing serious bodily injury to a child, after police said she poured rubbing alcohol on the 5-year-old’s face and set her on fire.

On May 13, officers responded to a call about a child who had been burned. According to police, Jimenez told officers that the child was burned in an accident while lighting a candle.

During the investigation, police found inconsistencies in her version of the story. She ultimately confessed to pouring the rubbing alcohol on the child’s face and using a lighter to set the alcohol on fire.

Police said the child suffered burns on both sides of her cheeks, below her jawline, and on her shoulder.

According to police, the 5-year-old’s burns were left untreated for two days.

The child and a younger sibling were removed from the home. Police said the girl’s father wasn’t home at the time of the incident.

Jimenez was later released on a $20,000 bond.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.