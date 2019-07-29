Recognize him? Police seek man in burglary of business near 91st and Appleton

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police need your help identifying a man wanted in connection with a business burglary near 91st Street and Appleton Avenue.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. on Friday, July 26.

Police said the man used force to enter the business, and while inside, surveillance cameras captured him removing multiple items and passing them to an individual who stood outside.

Police described the man as black, standing 5’7″ tall, weighing 165 pounds, in his late 30s to early 40s, with a bald head. He was  wearing a scarf around his neck, a black shirt, black pants, and gray and white shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact police at 414-935-7360.

