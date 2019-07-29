Brewers acquire RHP Jordan Lyles from Pirates for another hurler, Cody Ponce

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Cody Ponce.

Lyles, 28, went 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA in 17 starts with Pittsburgh this season (82.1ip, 88h, 53r, 49er, 33bb, 90k, 16hr, .271ba). He went 4-1 with a 1.97 ERA
over his first 8 starts (45.2ip, 32h, 11r, 10er, 16bb, 47k, 4hr, .199ba). He was on the 10-day injured list from June 10 to June 28 with left hamstring tightness.

PITTSBURGH, PA – JULY 19: Jordan Lyles #31 of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at PNC Park on July 19, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Lyles pitched for Milwaukee last season after being claimed off waivers from San Diego on August 5. He went 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 relief appearances
as a Brewer (16.1ip, 12h, 7r, 6er, 9bb, 22k, 0hr, .203ba). He owns a career record of 36-59 with a 5.29 ERA in 234 games / 132 starts with Houston (2011-13),
Colorado (2014-17), San Diego (2017-18), Milwaukee (2018) and Pittsburgh (2019).

Ponce, 25, was selected by Milwaukee in the second round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. He went 1-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 1 save in 27 relief
appearances at Double-A Biloxi this season (38.1ip, 33h, 17r, 14er, 12bb, 44k, 1hr, .236ba).

