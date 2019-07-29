Brewers acquire RHP Jordan Lyles from Pirates for another hurler, Cody Ponce

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers have acquired right-handed pitcher Jordan Lyles from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for right-handed pitcher Cody Ponce.

Lyles, 28, went 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA in 17 starts with Pittsburgh this season (82.1ip, 88h, 53r, 49er, 33bb, 90k, 16hr, .271ba). He went 4-1 with a 1.97 ERA

over his first 8 starts (45.2ip, 32h, 11r, 10er, 16bb, 47k, 4hr, .199ba). He was on the 10-day injured list from June 10 to June 28 with left hamstring tightness.

Lyles pitched for Milwaukee last season after being claimed off waivers from San Diego on August 5. He went 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 relief appearances

as a Brewer (16.1ip, 12h, 7r, 6er, 9bb, 22k, 0hr, .203ba). He owns a career record of 36-59 with a 5.29 ERA in 234 games / 132 starts with Houston (2011-13),

Colorado (2014-17), San Diego (2017-18), Milwaukee (2018) and Pittsburgh (2019).

Ponce, 25, was selected by Milwaukee in the second round of the 2015 First-Year Player Draft. He went 1-3 with a 3.29 ERA and 1 save in 27 relief

appearances at Double-A Biloxi this season (38.1ip, 33h, 17r, 14er, 12bb, 44k, 1hr, .236ba).