‘Sad and shocked:’ Repairman faces attempted murder charge, accused of attacking customer

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento repairman stands accused of trying to kill a customer.

Sean Warner, 38, returned to work Thursday, July 25 and reportedly told a co-worker he tried to kill someone. His co-worker then called police, who quickly found the victim with life-threatening injuries.

The sign outside of Warner’s employer, Overhead Door Company of Sacramento, read, “We are not speaking about the ongoing investigation,” referring to Warner.

“I’m shocked to hear this in so many ways,” said Jeff Armstrong.

Armstrong said Warner has been his neighbor for five years.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office initially heard Warner had shot the victim, but said after the victim was taken to the hospital, it was determined he was attacked with an unknown object. Officials did not immediately reveal what that weapon was, as their investigation continued.

The victim was an older man, who was in serious condition.

“I am sad and shocked to hear it,” said Armstrong.

Armstrong said the last conversation he had with Warner was odd in nature, but that was the first time anything seemed off about his longtime neighbor.

“I’ve always had neighborly conversation with him, and he’s a super nice guy,” said Armstrong. “I’ve seen him out running. He also has a table set up outside in his garage where he plays card games with friends and family.”

Warner was being held in the Sacramento County Jail without bail on attempted murder charges. It wasn’t immediately clear what motivated this attack.