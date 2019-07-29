BROOKFIELD -- Silverspot Cinema at the Corners of Brookfield opened a few weeks ago. Christina spent the morning getting a behind the scenes look at what makes this new cinema so impressive.
Silverspot Cinema at the Corners of Brookfield offers in-theater dining, unique seating
Behind the scene: Silverspot Cinema at the Corners of Brookfield opened a few weeks ago
