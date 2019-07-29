× Study: 28% of delivery drivers admit they’ve snagged a bite of your food

MILWAUKEE — If you order food from a delivery service, a new study shows you might want to consider that habit.

Data from U.S. Foods shows 28% of delivery drivers have confessed to nibbling on customers’ food before it hits their door.

Researchers looking at customer and deliverer attitudes found 80% of customers receiving food deliveries have suspected a driver of taking food, and about half of delivery drivers say they’re tempted to dig in just by the smell of the meal.

Other bad behaviors from delivery drivers include staying in their vehicles and passing food through windows.

The study showed Uber Eats is the most popular delivery app, and on average, 40 minutes is the longest we’ll accept for estimated delivery.

The biggest complaint among customers is food that’s not warm/fresh.

The biggest complaint from drivers is a weak tip or no tip.

CLICK HERE to learn more.