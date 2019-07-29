Wisconsin assistant coach Howard Moore moved to long-term care facility after May crash

Posted 6:06 pm, July 29, 2019, by
UW assistant basketball coach Howard Moore loses wife, daughter in wrong-way crash

MADISON — University of Wisconsin officials said assistant coach Howard Moore, who survived a car wreck in May, won’t coach during the upcoming season after experiencing a medical issue and going into cardiac arrest.

Moore suffered third-degree burns in a crash in May that killed his wife, Jennifer, and 9-year-old daughter, Jaidyn.

Officials said Monday, July 29 Moore recently experienced a medical issue at his Madison-area home that required him to be transported to a hospital. While in transit, he went into cardiac arrest.

School officials said Moore will be moved to a long-term care and rehabilitation facility.

The Chicago native played at Wisconsin from 1990-95 and was head coach at Illinois-Chicago before returning to his alma mater during the 2015-16 season.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.