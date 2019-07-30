× 50¢ a cup! 5 flavors of milk available at this year’s Milwaukee Bucks Milk House

WEST ALLIS — It’s back! The Milwaukee Bucks Milk House presented by Prairie Farms Dairy will open on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Wisconsin State Fair.

The State Fair staple – an eight-ounce cup of milk for just 50 cents – returns for a 31st summer and will be located at Main Street and South Grandstand Avenue, close to its original location from 1989.

More than 160,000 cups of delicious Prairie Farms Dairy flavored milk are sold annually as fairgoers quench their thirst with the Dairy State’s healthy and refreshing drink. This year’s Bucks Milk House will feature five of Prairie Farms Dairy’s flavors: Chocolate, Strawberry, Chocolate Peanut Butter, Root Beer and Green Mint.

In addition to the Milk House, the Bucks Pro Shop will be set up inside the Expo Building, featuring a full array of full-priced and sale items for Bucks fans to gear up for the upcoming season, including a limited-edition Bucks Milk House T-shirt. Bucks ticket representatives will also be on-site to offer ticket packages and information for the soon-to-be-released 2019-20 schedule.