A shooting at a Mississippi Walmart leaves 2 people dead and an officer wounded

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — At least two people were killed after a shooting Tuesday morning at a Mississippi Walmart, authorities said.

The gunfire broke out in Southaven, the third largest city in Mississippi.

The suspect and an officer who responded to the scene were both shot and wounded and are being treated at nearby hospitals, DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco said.

The motive for the shooting is not clear.

Southaven has about 49,000 residents. It’s near the Mississippi-Tennessee border and is a suburb of Memphis.

