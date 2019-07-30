× ‘American Pickers’ Mike and Frank are coming to Wisconsin in October

MILWAUKEE — Look who’s coming to Wisconsin this fall!

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of “American Pickers” fame recently announced on Facebook they are headed to the Dairy State in October. They’re looking for anyone who has “a large, private collection.”

Is that you? Then you are encouraged to email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).