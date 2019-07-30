LIVE: 10 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Detroit

‘American Pickers’ Mike and Frank are coming to Wisconsin in October

Posted 6:18 pm, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 06:24PM, July 30, 2019

DAYTONA BEACH, FL - JANUARY 22: Frank Fritz (left) and Mike Wolfe, hosts of the hit television series American Pickers, look on in the garage during testing at Daytona International Speedway on January 22, 2011 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images for NASCAR)

MILWAUKEE — Look who’s coming to Wisconsin this fall!

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz of “American Pickers” fame recently announced on Facebook they are headed to the Dairy State in October. They’re looking for anyone who has “a large, private collection.”

Is that you? Then you are encouraged to email americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).

