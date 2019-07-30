Behind the scenes look at how the cheesecake is make at Simma’s Bakery

WAUWATOSA -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Simma's Bakery in Wauwatosa for National Cheesecake Day! He's learning start to finish how they make their cheesecake.

About Simma's Bakery (website)

A road less traveled, a road based on vision, determination, hard work, and passion was the path a young immigrant woman took when she came to the US with her husband and two children from Russia in 1979. After struggling for three years, with her broken English and a gleam of hope in her eye, Simma opened the doors to a small bakery with the intentions of distributing the love and spirit of her family tradition through fine cheesecakes and pastries that would be unmatched anywhere in both taste and quality.

More than a decade since her passing, Simma’s legacy is still alive and flourishing. The walls of her bakery are now decorated with dozens of awards and plaques recognizing the endless contributions her dream inspired. Today, the bakery is operated by the Carollo Family, and an extraordinary family of 35 employees who continue a tradition richly embedded in family values. They constantly strive to provide the quality and truly superior products that Simma’s has become nationally known for. This relentless pursuit of quality and a passion to be the best.

Simma’s dream, has put Simma’s in a category of its own.