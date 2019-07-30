‘Definitely not good:’ Police investigate 4 robberies in an hour on Milwaukee’s east side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Four robberies took place within about an hour on Monday, July 29, just blocks apart on Milwaukee's east side.

It all began around 8:30 p.m., and three of the robberies involved a gun. Neighbors told FOX6 News they were keeping an eye out for suspicious activity.

"I feel safe here," said Bernard Van Engel. "I walk the dog twice a day and I don't seem to have any problems."

On Monday night, Milwaukee's east side was singled out by criminals.

"I'm surprised," said Van Engel. "I've lived here since 2005, and I've always felt safe."

The first robbery happened near Farwell and Park Place. About 20 minutes later, the criminals headed to Belleview and Downer. From there, witnesses said a woman was robbed at Stowell and Belleview. The crime spree ended at Webster and Frederick.

"It's definitely not good," said Frazier Toole. "Kind of scary."

It wasn't immediately clear what was taken, or whether anyone was hurt.

"Just hoping everyone is alright and this will come to a stop," said Toole. "I always make sure that my door are locked, and don't walk alone at night, and be on the lookout. Hopefully the police can find them and something will be done about this."

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.