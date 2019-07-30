Dodge County sheriff seeks help locating Huber inmate Valerie Thorsen

DODGE COUNTY –The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Huber inmate walk away named Valerie Thorsen. Thorsen has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County.

Her last known address is on Aberg Avenue in Madison, Wisconsin.

Thorsen was serving a 180-day sentence with Huber privileges at the Dodge County Jail for Contempt of Court when she failed to return to the jail from a pre-approved appointment.

The sheriff’s office asks for the assistance of the public in providing information to assist in apprehending Valerie Thorsen. If you have information on the whereabouts of Thorsen, please do not make contact with her. Your safety is our priority and we do not want the public placing themselves in harm’s way. We ask that you contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726 or your local law enforcement agency.