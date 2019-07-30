Fallen Florida sheriff’s deputy with Wisconsin ties to be laid to rest, memorial fund created

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Broward County sheriff’s deputy (BSO) who once called Waukesha his home will be laid to rest on Thursday, Aug. 1

Deputy Benjamin Nimtz was responding, with lights and siren activated, to a call of a domestic dispute. He and another deputy, driving separate BSO vehicles, were headed southbound on Military Trail approaching the intersection of Southwest 10th Street. As the first BSO vehicle made its way through the intersection, it crashed with a pickup truck that was headed eastbound on Southwest 10th Street. The second BSO deputy, who witnessed the crash, immediately called for help. Nimtz died from his injuries at the hospital.

A public viewing for Nimtz is set for Wednesday, July 31 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Hollywood, Florida. A service for the fallen deputy is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1 at Calvary Chapel Fort Lauderdale.

The Sheriff’s Foundation of Broward County has created the Deputy Benjamin Nimtz Memorial Fund to support the education of his two surviving children. 100 percent of donated proceeds go to the fund without fund management or maintenance fees. To find out more information about contributing to the fund, CLICK HERE.

