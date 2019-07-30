‘Game night performers:’ Milwaukee’s Got Talent returns for another Bucks season

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee's Got Talent returns for another Bucks season. Former contestant Tony Phomduangsy joins FOX6 WakeUp to tell us all about the event.

About Milwaukee's Got Talent (website)

Coming off a 60-win season and a trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, the Milwaukee Bucks are looking to add to their game night entertainment to perform at the world class Fiserv Forum. The team is looking to add talented game night performers with a skill set in the following areas: cheerleading, breakdancing, tumbling, parkour, dance, drumming, and more!

Individuals or groups may be selected to perform in front of 17,500 people on game nights with varying commitments and frequency of performances. Talent of any kind are welcome to perform at Milwaukee’s Got Talent.

Performance Requirements: