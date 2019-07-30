Kenosha police: 53-year-old man dies in industrial accident at Heartland Produce

Posted 1:44 pm, July 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:45PM, July 30, 2019

KENOSHA — A 53-year-old Kenosha man died in an industrial accident at Heartland Produce on Tuesday morning, July 30.

Officers were dispatched to the business shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday. They encountered an injured person who ultimately died from his injuries.

The accident occurred while maintenance work was being completed on the property.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

