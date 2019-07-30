× Menomonee Falls police seek woman who fraudulently rented U-Haul

MENOMONEE FALLS — Menomonee Falls police on Tuesday, July 30 asked for the public’s help identifying a woman accused of fraudulently renting a U-Haul.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. on July 17 on Appleton Avenue near Cleveland Avenue.

Police said a woman provided a fraudulent driver’s license with the name, Megan L. Price of Illinois, and obtained a 2015 GMC van chassis box moving truck with Arizona license plate number AG67711. It has U-Haul markings and advertisements on both sides.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police.