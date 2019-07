× Milwaukee police recover substantial amount of drugs, money during search of residence

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police revealed on Tuesday, July 30 that officers seized a substantial amount of drugs and money during a recent search of a residence on the city’s north side.

Officers seized a firearm, more than 26 pounds of marijuana and more than $36,000 in cash from a residence on N. 32nd Street. The cache was recovered while carrying out a search warrant near 32nd and Florist.