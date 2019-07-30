× Milwaukee’s Common Council OKs resolution calling for restrictions on firework sales

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Common Council approved a resolution on Tuesday, July 30 that seeks to make it tougher for Milwaukee residents to purchase fireworks at Wisconsin locations where fireworks are sold.

Common Council File # 190580 directs the city’s Intergovernmental Relations Division to push the Legislature to change state law to require fireworks sellers to check whether a potential buyer resides in a community where the possession and use of fireworks are prohibited, such as Milwaukee. Currently, fireworks are routinely sold in Wisconsin municipalities outside of Milwaukee (and other Wisconsin communities where fireworks are illegal) and there is no requirement for the seller to check where the buyer resides.

The file was amended to make an exception for Milwaukee residents who own vacation homes located elsewhere in Wisconsin.

File #190580 also directs the city’s Intergovernmental Relations Division to push the Legislature to make the requirements of obtaining a fireworks distributor license more stringent.