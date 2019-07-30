Mother of man found inside burned SUV looking for answers: ‘He did not deserve to go like that’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Pernella Rivera is mourning after she said her son was killed and his body was burned so badly authorities had to use his DNA to identify him. Rivera said she cannot fathom why someone would commit such a heinous act.

"As a mother, I would never want anyone to feel how I feel," said Rivera. "Let alone for a son to suffer the way he did."

Fighting through tears, consumed with pain, Rivera said Tuesday, July 30 she's been inconsolable since she received a devastating phone call on July 8.

"I'm distraught. Very distraught," said Rivera. "One of my sons called me on the phone and told me there had been word that my son was murdered."

Rivera said it was her son, Antonio Luis Correa, who was found in a torched SUV near 9th and Cleveland.

"It was unjustified," said Rivera. "All I'm asking is for justice today, to find out who really did it to him, because he did not deserve to go like that."

Rivera said her son was kind and loving.

"My son was a star. Everywhere he went, he lit up," said Rivera. "He made everybody smile -- made everybody laugh. He made everybody come together as a family."

That family was left heartbroken by his death -- especially Correa's 11-year-old son.

"Every day, he cries a little bit," said Rivera. "He is so broken. He does not know how to process this."

Rivera said she simply wants answers: Who did this, and why?

"That is what we are pleading to find out," said Rivera. "Any answers we can get from why he was even there, if anyone saw him there, if anyone heard anything, we would ask to come forward."

A reward has been grown for information leading to an arrest. If you would like to contribute, CLICK HERE.