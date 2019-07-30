× Organizers reveal menu items for The Great American Lobster Fest at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE — The Great American Lobster Fest taking place on the plaza at Fiserv Forum from Friday, Aug. 16 to Sunday, Aug. 18 will feature a multitude of seafood variations, including Lobster Nachos and Lobster BLTs, as well as live music from local bands.

The three-day summer celebration on the plaza will mark the first time the Midwest’s largest lobster and seafood festival is held in Wisconsin, according to a news release.

The release said live lobster will be flown in fresh from the East Coast, courtesy of the festival’s official seafood provider, Lobster Gram, and whole lobster meals are available with pre-purchase.

Patrons can also expect to find the following lobster items: New England Style Lobster Rolls, Lobster Tacos, Grilled Lobster Tails, Loaded Lobster Fries, Lobster Mac & Cheese, Lobster Bisque, and Lobster Surf & Turf Burgers.

More food at The Great American Lobster Fest includes shrimp tacos, grilled shrimp, cheeseburgers, bratwurst, hot dogs, Elote corn, and dessert items.

Beverages onsite will consist of beer, a wide range of soft drinks, such as Wild Bill’s Craft Sodas, and a selection of specialty cocktails.

Entry into The Great American Lobster Fest is free, and tickets can be purchased for the Lobster Meal Experience and the VIP Experience. The Lobster Meal Experience is $39 through Aug. 16, and the VIP Meal Experience is $99 through Aug. 16.

In addition to food, The Great American Lobster Fest will offer family-friendly games and activities, unique craft shopping and live music. The music headliners are Altered Five Blues Band, a Milwaukee-based blues quintet, on Friday; The Cheap Shots, a rock cover band from Milwaukee, on Saturday; and Panchromatic Steel, a steeldrum band hailing from Madison, on Sunday.

