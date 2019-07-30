Oscar’s Frozen Custard celebrates 35 years in business by offering 84¢ cones

WEST ALLIS — Oscar’s Frozen Custard celebrated their 35th anniversary on Tuesday, July 30. To celebrate, they offered 84¢ single cones at all three locations in honor of the year they opened — 1984.

The flavors of the day included vanilla, chocolate, Oscar’s Delight, or birthday cake custard.

Jim Taylor started Oscar’s in 1984 with his Uncle Charlie, and it’s where he met his wife, Susie Taylor.

“Our success, we have to attribute to our loyal Oscar team. Without them, we wouldn’t be what we are today,” said Susie Taylor. “And of course, the customers. We’ve had customers that have been here for 35 years — that come in. We can’t thank them enough.”

The mayor of West Allis was at the first Oscar’s location on South 108th Street Tuesday to present the owners a certificate for being in business for 35 years.

You are encouraged to visit oscarscustard.com for locations and more information.